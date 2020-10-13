Property managers warn of unintended consequences of pet ban reversal

A legal challenge to overturn a ban on keeping pets in apartments in NSW will have unintended consequences, strata owner advocates warn.

The NSW Court of Appeal ruled blanket bans on pets in apartments were unlawful.

Owners Corporation Network executive officer Karen Stiles warned the ruling would have far-reaching implications.

“Strata is one of the fastest growing forms of housing.

“Australians don’t seem to understand that along with individual property rights come the collective responsibilities of our shared living arrangement, so yes, this ruling has implications far beyond pets.

“This ruling impacts the social agreement with how communal property will be used, and the impacts managed: that includes behaviour such as smoking and parties.”

