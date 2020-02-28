‘Privacy will disappear’: Cory Bernardi slams ban on $10,000 cash payments

Former Independent Senator Cory Bernardi has spoken out against a cash ban on payments over $10,000 expected to pass Parliament.

Australians could face up to two years jail for completing cash transactions in excess of $10,000, under the new law.

The proposal to criminalise large cash transactions has been put forward in an attempt to crackdown on the black economy and tax avoidance.

Former Independent Senator Cory Bernardi tells Ben Fordham it’s a question of privacy.

“Governments will be able to track every transaction that you make and that will have far-reaching consequences.

“Privacy, as we know it, will disappear.”

Image: Getty/Bloomberg