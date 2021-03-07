2GB
Principal’s stern message to parents allowing teens to host house parties

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Principal’s stern message to parents allowing teens to host house parties

The Principal of one of Sydney’s most exclusive private schools is advising parents against letting their children host house parties in response to a spate of sexual assaults.

Attention on consent issues is building after a Sydney school student’s campaign drew around 2000 stories of girls being abused by schoolboys.

Trinity Grammar School Headmaster Tim Bowden told Ben Fordham the reality is some people can’t be trusted at parties.

“A parent who throws a party for underage kids where alcohol is provided, or tacitly allowed, is being an absolute fool and is creating great difficulty for the little people who come to them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

