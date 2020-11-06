Prince of the violin reinvents The Beatles like never before

Award-winning musical superstar and Prince of the violin is delivering a beautiful twist to some of the world’s most acclaimed classics.

Australia violinist Patrick Roberts has been entertaining audiences for over 25 years and this year sees him pay tribute to the world’s most influential band of all time – The Beatles.

He told Deborah Knight that he regularly performs their songs at his concerts all around the world.

“Many Beatles songs in general work so well on the violin.

“I think they’re very melodic and they’re a beautiful choice for that instrument.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Pre order here https://lnk.to/PRImagine.

Image: Sony Music Australia