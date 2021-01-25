2GB
Prime Minister’s message to the country on Australia Day

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Scott Morrison
Article image for Prime Minister’s message to the country on Australia Day

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia Day is a day to put aside our differences and come together.

Debate has raged, as it does every year, over changing the date of Australia Day but the Prime Minister says arguments should be put aside today.

“Of course there are many controversial issues that go around this day,” he told Ben Fordham, “but today is a day to come together, be thankful for being Australian.”

“This year too is going to be a tough one, I can’t pretend that it won’t be, but we’ll come through it the same way that we always do- together.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
