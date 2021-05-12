Prime Minister to work with NSW to bring back international students

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will work with the NSW government to help return international students to the state.

The NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet has accepted a plan to allow overseas students to enter NSW and quarantine in Sydney using purpose-built housing, likely paid by the university sector.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham the federal government “will be working cooperatively with them”.

“They’re still a long way from landing this I should stress, at this point.

“But it’s something that we’re encouraging of, it’s got to be done safely.”

