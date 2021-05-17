Prime Minister to push for vaccinated Aussies to avoid local lockdowns

The Prime Minister will push for vaccinated Australians to be able to avoid domestic restrictions such as snap lockdowns and border closures.

If there is a consensus amongst the states, it could form the plan for reopening.

UNSW Adjunct Professor Bill Botell told Ben Fordham it would effectively create two classes of Australians.

“What level of vaccination would the Prime Minister be saying is the appropriate level, before you move to that situation?

“A lot of this is great in theory, but when you come down to it, we need the numbers.”

Image: Getty