2GB
Prime Minister skirts demand for apology over ‘cold-blooded murder’ remark

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
AfghanistanBrereton reportLinda ReynoldsSASScott Morrisonwar crimes
Article image for Prime Minister skirts demand for apology over ‘cold-blooded murder’ remark

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has “honoured” the SAS soldiers under the scrutiny of the Brereton report, but avoided apologising for the dark cloud cast over them.

The subsequent investigation found there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the group of soldiers who served in Afghanistan with war crimes.

Ray Hadley asked the Prime Minister if the soldiers would receive an apology from himself or the government, after then defence minister Linda Reynolds associated them with ‘cold-blooded murder’.

Mr Morrison described the situation as “a very complicated issue”, but said the investigation’s findings show the system is working.

“The comments made about the Brereton report were not made about specific individuals.”

Meanwhile, at least one of the soldiers subject to the investigation has returned to Afghanistan to assist the Kabul evacuation effort.

“We got over 1000 people out last night, in our biggest night of operations,” the Prime Minister said.

“I’m very proud of what they’re doing, including those who have been subject to some of these allegations.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Prime Minister’s message in full

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNews
