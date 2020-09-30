Prime Minister rules out scrapping Sydney Airport curfew

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out the removal of Sydney Airport’s evening curfew ahead of the release of a federal review into Australia’s aviation rules.

The federal government is reviewing a proposal around Sydney Airport’s evening curfew and 80 flights per hour cap.

Currently, no flights can come in or out from 11pm to 6am.

But Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham they won’t be changing their policy.

“The government has always had a clear view on the curfew.”

