2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prime Minister rules out scrapping Sydney Airport curfew

35 mins ago
Ben Fordham

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out the removal of Sydney Airport’s evening curfew ahead of the release of a federal review into Australia’s aviation rules.

The federal government is reviewing a proposal around Sydney Airport’s evening curfew and 80 flights per hour cap.

Currently, no flights can come in or out from 11pm to 6am.

But Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham they won’t be changing their policy.

“The government has always had a clear view on the curfew.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873