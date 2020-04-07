2GB
Prime Minister issues ‘incredibly important’ Easter weekend warning

1 hour ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA

Australia has been warned it could “completely undo” all of its good work in containing the coronavirus if social distancing measures aren’t followed over the Easter weekend.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was “incredibly important” for people to stay home.

“We must hold the course, we must lock in these gains,” he said.

“It is providing us with much-needed time. We have so far avoided the horror scenarios that we have seen overseas.”

But there’s also concern about those who shouldn’t be staying at home.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said there’d been a “very concerning” drop in people going to the doctor.

“A lot of people with chronic diseases, conditions other than COVID, are not currently getting medical check ups,” he explained.

“Our doctors are very quiet.

“They don’t mind being quiet, but they’re very worried that people are so frightened (about the coronavirus) that they’re not seeking medical attention.

“This is a really concerning issue.”

Federal Health Minister, Greg Hunt, told Tom Elliott now was the time to “consolidate” as a nation.

“We’re not there yet, but we are making huge strides,” he said.



