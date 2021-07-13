2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prime Minister hits back at critics of communications with Pfizer

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
COVID-19 vaccinepfizerScott Morrisonvaccine rollout
Article image for Prime Minister hits back at critics of communications with Pfizer

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to critics of his dealings with pharmaceutical companies to obtain COVID-19 vaccines.

Reports have emerged that Mr Morrison has not made direct contact with the Pfizer CEO, while former prime minister Kevin Rudd has claimed responsibility for obtaining more doses.

The Prime Minister defended his channel of communication with the vaccine manufacturer through its Australian CEO.

“That’s how it’s done,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Through that relationship, we’ve gone from our initial 10 million Pfizer doses … to 20 million, and then when the AstraZeneca problem hit, we were immediately able to get that up to 40 million.

“Now we’ve been able to bring it forward to 1 million doses a week.

“I had a meeting with one of the most senior directors of global Pfizer when I was in Paris.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Prime Minister’s response in full

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873