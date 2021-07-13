Prime Minister hits back at critics of communications with Pfizer

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to critics of his dealings with pharmaceutical companies to obtain COVID-19 vaccines.

Reports have emerged that Mr Morrison has not made direct contact with the Pfizer CEO, while former prime minister Kevin Rudd has claimed responsibility for obtaining more doses.

The Prime Minister defended his channel of communication with the vaccine manufacturer through its Australian CEO.

“That’s how it’s done,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Through that relationship, we’ve gone from our initial 10 million Pfizer doses … to 20 million, and then when the AstraZeneca problem hit, we were immediately able to get that up to 40 million.

“Now we’ve been able to bring it forward to 1 million doses a week.

“I had a meeting with one of the most senior directors of global Pfizer when I was in Paris.”

Image: Getty