Prime Minister gives charities sobering ultimatum

Institutions refusing to sign up to the National Redress Scheme for Institutional Child Sex Abuse will lose their charity status and access to public funding.

The National Redress Scheme is in response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, and allows those who experienced this abuse to access a range of redress options.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Ray Hadley he knows which organisations are refusing to do “the right thing”.

“I’ve been very clear in the letter I’ve written to them… that be aware, failure to sign up to this program means I will ensure that there’ll be no further public funding that they’ll be eligible for going forward.

“I’m certainly prepared to do that and even prepared to consider their charitable status.

“If you don’t want to sign up, then I won’t be signing any cheques.”

