Prime Minister denies ‘double standards’, insists UK side trip ‘pretty innocent’

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Scott Morrison
Article image for Prime Minister denies ‘double standards’, insists UK side trip ‘pretty innocent’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is brushing off claims of “double standards” over his time in Europe.

There are reports Scott Morrison’s office spent weeks planning a side trip in Britain to explore his convict family roots while he was in the country for the G7 summit.

It comes as Australia’s international borders remain closed, with it deemed to risky to reopen leisurely travel.

But the Prime Minister explained to Ben Fordham the places he visited were all “along the way”.

“I think it was pretty innocent and I think that’s massively overstating it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Jamaica Inn/Facebook

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
