Prime Minister defends NSW Premier after ICAC grilling

The Prime Minister is defending the integrity of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire will be questioned at ICAC about a range of business dealings he had while still in parliament.

The Premier has admitted she “stuffed up” but maintains she’s done nothing wrong after revealing her long-term relationship with the disgraced MP.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Ben Fordham he’s never seen the Premier make the same mistake twice.

“I’ve known Gladys for a long time and I can speak for her integrity.

“Right now is when NSW needs Gladys Berejiklian more than ever.”

