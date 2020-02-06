Primary school student sent home over coronavirus fears

A primary school student has been sent home when they returned to school after visiting China, despite medical advice.

The NSW Department of Education has confirmed to Ben Fordham that a year one student attended class within the 14-day self-isolation period recommended by NSW Health for people who may have been exposed to coronavirus. (Full statement below)

The student hasn’t shown any symptoms but Oran Park Public School sent the student home with the advice they return on February 10.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has asked children who have been to China to stay home from school for the suggested 14-day incubation period.