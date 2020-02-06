Primary school student sent home over coronavirus fears
A primary school student has been sent home when they returned to school after visiting China, despite medical advice.
The NSW Department of Education has confirmed to Ben Fordham that a year one student attended class within the 14-day self-isolation period recommended by NSW Health for people who may have been exposed to coronavirus. (Full statement below)
The student hasn’t shown any symptoms but Oran Park Public School sent the student home with the advice they return on February 10.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has asked children who have been to China to stay home from school for the suggested 14-day incubation period.
Full statement:
“Nothing is more important to us that the wellbeing and welfare of our students. A student who recently returned from China attended school within the medical advice provided by NSW Health of 14 days self-isolation for people who may have been exposed to the Coronavirus.
“The student, who is in year one, has not shown symptoms of the Coronavirus, and the school is following the precautionary measures advised by NSW Health.
“Once aware of the situation, the school immediately excluded this student from school for 14 days, with a return date of 10 February.
“The teacher of the class in which the student is normally part of is following recommended hygiene practices, including students regularly washing their hands and covering their mouths if sneezing or coughing.”