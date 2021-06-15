Preventing teen suicides: Mother’s intervention informed by tragic loss

A simple and accessible piece of technology could soon be included in the state government’s response to the teen suicide crisis.

Every day, at least one young Australian ends their life, while thousands more are hospitalised each year.

Amanda Riedel lost her son Harrison to suicide when he was only 13 years old, and has gone on to establish the Harrison Riedel Foundation and develop the ‘YourCrew’ app.

The app, she explained to Jim Wilson, forms part of an early intervention strategy by allowing young people to communicate with their support networks.

“We need to … look at the problem way before crisis, and prevention is key.

“I thought a lot about Harrison when forming the idea of YourCrew; I also did a lot of research.

“I wish Harrison had reached out to us, clearly, but he didn’t, and at that point I’m not sure Harrison would’ve known who to reach out to.”

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim the government is working to improve early intervention and support, and believes Amanda’s app could form part of the solution.

“Often I find that that we’re very good at supporting the schools after one of these tragic incidents occurs.

“But what else can we do in the preventative space?

“I’m really keen to sit down with Amanda … [and] talk to her further about that.”

If you are a young person and this story raised concerns for you, help is available:

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800 or via kidshelpline.com.au headspace on 1800 650 890 or via headspace.org.au ReachOut via au.reachout.com



