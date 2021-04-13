2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Pretty harsh’: Paul Gallen reacts..

‘Pretty harsh’: Paul Gallen reacts as Sharks drop ‘personal friend’ John Morris

6 hours ago
James Willis
CRONULLA SHARKSJohn MorrisPAUL GALLENrugby league featured
Article image for ‘Pretty harsh’: Paul Gallen reacts as Sharks drop ‘personal friend’ John Morris

In formally announcing their appointment of Craig Fitzgibbon as head coach from 2022, the Cronulla Sharks have revealed current coach John Morris will immediately vacate his role.

Current assistant coach Josh Hannay will take over in the interim.

Former Sharks great Paul Gallen received the news while live on-air, not long after revealing to James Willis he feels “stuck in the middle”, considering Morris a “personal friend”.

“I think it’s pretty harsh that he’s not able to see out the year.

“He’s done a good job to date.

“Who knows what they were thinking?”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s reaction in full

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873