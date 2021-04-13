‘Pretty harsh’: Paul Gallen reacts as Sharks drop ‘personal friend’ John Morris

In formally announcing their appointment of Craig Fitzgibbon as head coach from 2022, the Cronulla Sharks have revealed current coach John Morris will immediately vacate his role.

Current assistant coach Josh Hannay will take over in the interim.

Former Sharks great Paul Gallen received the news while live on-air, not long after revealing to James Willis he feels “stuck in the middle”, considering Morris a “personal friend”.

“I think it’s pretty harsh that he’s not able to see out the year.

“He’s done a good job to date.

“Who knows what they were thinking?”

Image: Matt King/Getty Images