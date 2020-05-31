2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Pretty exciting!’: Ben checks in with cafe owner as NSW eases restrictions

21 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Maggio’s Cafe

Restaurants and cafes across the state are preparing to welcome more patrons as coronavirus restrictions are eased further.

Eateries are allowed to have 50 customers, as long as social distancing is adhered to, from June 1.

Beauty salons will open to 10 clients at a time and regional travel is back on the cards.

Maggio’s Cafe owner Carlo Maggio told Ben Fordham they’re ready to open.

“I’ve had my tape measure out to make sure the tables are a metre and a half apart.

“It’s pretty exciting!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873