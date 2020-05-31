‘Pretty exciting!’: Ben checks in with cafe owner as NSW eases restrictions
Restaurants and cafes across the state are preparing to welcome more patrons as coronavirus restrictions are eased further.
Eateries are allowed to have 50 customers, as long as social distancing is adhered to, from June 1.
Beauty salons will open to 10 clients at a time and regional travel is back on the cards.
Maggio’s Cafe owner Carlo Maggio told Ben Fordham they’re ready to open.
“I’ve had my tape measure out to make sure the tables are a metre and a half apart.
“It’s pretty exciting!”
