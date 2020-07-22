2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Pretty bleak picture’ of community..

‘Pretty bleak picture’ of community sport revealed

28 seconds ago
Deborah Knight
Patrick Walker

Thousands of community sports clubs around Australia are at risk of shutting as the economic effect of COVID-19 takes over.

Australian Sports Foundation conducted a survey of over 4000 clubs to determine the financial impact on community sport.

The foundation’s CEO Patrick Walker told Deborah Knight one in four of the clubs were concerned about their solvency.

“Unfortunately, it’s a pretty bleak picture.

“There’s 70,000 community sports clubs in Australia, that’s 16,000 clubs that are telling us they’re at risk of going under.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873