‘Pretty bleak picture’ of community sport revealed
Thousands of community sports clubs around Australia are at risk of shutting as the economic effect of COVID-19 takes over.
Australian Sports Foundation conducted a survey of over 4000 clubs to determine the financial impact on community sport.
The foundation’s CEO Patrick Walker told Deborah Knight one in four of the clubs were concerned about their solvency.
“Unfortunately, it’s a pretty bleak picture.
“There’s 70,000 community sports clubs in Australia, that’s 16,000 clubs that are telling us they’re at risk of going under.”
