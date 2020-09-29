Pressure’s on but Nathan Cleary gets his priorities straight

With every eye in rugby league on Nathan Cleary, the Panthers star has opened up about the pressure to perform as one of the game’s biggest names.

The Dally M frontrunner told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he has mental health strategies in place to deal with the attention, including relying on the support network he finds in close friends and family.

“Last year was pretty tough, there were lots of ups and downs, my form definitely wasn’t where it need to be.

“I’ve done a fair bit of work on [my] mind, and trying to prioritise who I listen to, and whose opinions mean something to me.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website