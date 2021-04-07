2GB
Pressure on for NRL to name Origin shield after late inaugural captain

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Pressure on for NRL to name Origin shield after late inaugural captain

Current NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has added his voice to the call to name the State of Origin shield after league legend Tommy Raudonikis.

Mark Levy proposed to NRL CEO Andrew Abdo that the currently unnamed prize be dubbed the Beetson Raudonikis Shield, after each side’s inaugural captains.

“If it wasn’t for Tommy and Artie, I doubt we’d still be talking about the State of Origin series being the showpiece of our game.”

Freddy told Mark Raudonikis features prominently in his “first memories” of the game, and naming the shield in his honour is nothing short of the “obvious” thing to do.

“It’s … really a shame we didn’t do it while they were alive.

“Whether it’s through naming of a game, or whatever it is, I think he’s going to live for a long time in our hearts and souls.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Image: Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images

Mark Levy
