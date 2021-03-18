Pressure mounts for a royal commission into veteran suicides

Government MPs have voted in favour of a royal commission into veteran suicides, as pressure mounts on the Prime Minister to act.

The motion has passed the Senate and will now go to the lower house.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told Ben Fordham a standing royal commission is the best way forward.

“You don’t just get a report, I don’t want a report into veteran suicide, I want a national commissioner who will investigate every suicide.

“That will look at systemic issues, not today, not tomorrow, next month, next year, but the next decade. That’s the difference.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty