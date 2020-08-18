2GB
Premiers urged to ‘step up to the plate’ over border closures

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Bridget McKenziestate borders

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has written to state premiers, pleading with them to relax “unnecessary” border restrictions.

He is also seeking more consistent border restrictions between states.

Senator Bridget McKenzie told Deborah Knight “it’s just been incredibly frustrating” on the Victoria-NSW border.

There are concerns the food supply chain will be impacted by strict border controls.

“Remember the regions. We’re actually not the risk,” Senator McKenzie said.

“State governments really need to step up to the plate.”

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
