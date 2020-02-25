Premier welcomes private investment in TAFE amid major review

The Premier admits she would welcome more private investment into TAFE but insists a major review into the sector will ensure it’s done right.

After announcing the inquiry, Gladys Berejiklian was forced to rule out entirely privatising TAFE.

There’s been backlash from some within the sector but Ms Berejiklian tells Ray Hadley commercial input is needed to make sure TAFE grows and evolves with the changing work environment.

“We’re serious about being the future of manufacturing because, in the digital age and the changing environment, there are all these jobs emerging that no one else around the world is doing.

“And I want us to be the capital of that here in New South Wales and that would mean you would need to get a bit more industry involvement.”

Image: SMH/Rob Homer