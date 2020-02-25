2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier welcomes private investment in TAFE amid major review

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Gladys BerejiklianTAFE

The Premier admits she would welcome more private investment into TAFE but insists a major review into the sector will ensure it’s done right.

After announcing the inquiry, Gladys Berejiklian was forced to rule out entirely privatising TAFE.

There’s been backlash from some within the sector but Ms Berejiklian tells Ray Hadley commercial input is needed to make sure TAFE grows and evolves with the changing work environment.

“We’re serious about being the future of manufacturing because, in the digital age and the changing environment, there are all these jobs emerging that no one else around the world is doing.

“And I want us to be the capital of that here in New South Wales and that would mean you would need to get a bit more industry involvement.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: SMH/Rob Homer

Ray Hadley
AustraliaEducationNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.