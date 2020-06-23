Premier warns businesses to avoid contact with Victorians

Victorian holidaymakers are being told they are not welcome in NSW as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Businesses are being urged to limit interactions with Victorians.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says while the border remains open, it is critical to remain vigilant.

Overnight more than 8000 people were tested, with one positive result from an overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.

In Victoria, there were 17 cases recorded across the state in the past 24 hours, the seventh straight day of new cases in double-digits.

“If you are someone who lives in NSW, you should not be going to any to those [Melbourne] hotspots, full stop,” she said.

“You should not be travelling to Melbourne at this time, because of the rate of community transmission.

“I call on organisations not to interact with citizens from Melbourne at this stage.

“As for resorts and other locations, they are at liberty to accept or reject any travellers, but we are strongly sending out a message, anybody who lives in those hotspots in Melbourne, they shouldn’t be moving around at all.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has also urged Victorians not to travel interstate.