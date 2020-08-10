Premier under fire for defending Treasurer following icare revelations

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has continued to face tough questions on the deepening scandal surrounding state government insurer icare.

The Premier today defended Treasurer Dominic Perrottet following the resignation of his Chief-of-Staff, under whose oversight two ministerial staff were paid on secondment by the insurer.

Shadow finance minister Daniel Mookhey echoed the call from Opposition leader Jodi McKay to have the icare board sacked, and told Jim Wilson the Treasurer should be stood aside while an independent investigation takes place.

He also hit out at Mr Perrottet for describing the error as “administrative oversight”.

“There are clear rules that step out how these arrangements should work.

“The responsibility is not on the minister’s staff, it’s on the minister!”

Image: Nine News