Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s ‘vague promises’ and ‘clichéd language’ under fire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is under fire after suggesting the state has something to look forward to at six million vaccines, without providing details.

Jim Wilson lashed out at the Premier’s “vague and clichéd language”, arguing her communication is doing more harm than good.

“Today, the Premier again just hasn’t read the room.

“These wishy-washy vague promises of freedom, my goodness, how tiresome are they?”

Former Labor senator and powerbroker Graham ‘Richo’ Richardson told Jim Wilson the Premier has been “asleep at the wheel”, and should’ve locked down Sydney’s east when she had the chance.

Constant changes to restrictions in different parts of the state have added to the confusion, he said.

“There’s never been a consistent message coming out of the government, and that’s really sad, because this was one time when it was desperately needed.”

