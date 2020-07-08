Premier foreshadows tightening of restrictions in NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has “put our border communities on notice” of future restrictions should an outbreak occur.

The Premier warned residents of NSW towns near the Victorian border to avoid leaving the area unless absolutely necessary, and said the rest of the state should not travel to those towns.

If cases were to increase near the border crossings, she said “further action” would be taken.

“Whilst we have allowed these permits, whilst we have allowed a degree of flexibility, do not assume this will continue.

“If you are in a border community, do not travel anywhere else in New South Wales.

“We are monitoring this situation every few hours.”

NSW Health has recorded eight new cases in the last 24 hours, including a southwestern Sydney woman in her 30s. An investigation is underway, and her close contacts at Liverpool Hospital are self-isolating.

The remaining seven are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

A Victorian teenager holidaying in Merimbula has also tested positive, according to Victorian health authorities, and is isolating with his family.

There are two probable cases in Albury, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said, and investigations continue.

Ms Berejiklian also foreshadowed the “tweaking” of public health orders, and plans to announce changes to restrictions on gatherings tomorrow.

The NSW government will be “stepping up compliance” in cafes and restaurants, where she says COVID-safe precautions are frequently not being adhered to.

