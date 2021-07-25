Premier denies reports lockdown could last until mid-September

The NSW Premier is playing down reports the lockdown could last until the middle of September.

The Australian reports the NSW government has requested financial modelling for a lockdown of Greater Sydney that extends until September 17.

Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham no decisions have been made yet.

“I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions like that.

“I don’t know where that story came from, it certainly wasn’t from me or anybody who’s in the know.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image: File image