Premier accused of protecting Daryl Maguire by failing to refer him to ICAC

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Daryl MaguireGladys BerejiklianWalt Secord

The State Opposition claims former MP Daryl Maguire wasn’t referred to ICAC two years ago because he was being protected by the Premier.

NSW Shadow Treasurer Walt Secord told Ray Hadley when the Premier voted down a 2018 motion to refer Mr Maguire to ICAC they accused her of running a protection racket because of the former Wagga Wagga MP’s close bond with Don Harwin.

They hadn’t even considered he was in a close relationship with the Premier.

Mr Secord said Gladys Berejiklian will have to resign.

“I think public opinion is shifting. I think it’s just a matter of time before the Premier has to resign.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

