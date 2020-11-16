Power box explosion captured on camera in Sydney’s inner west

Drive listener Tony has shared shocking vision of a power box exploding in Concord in Sydney’s inner west.

The power box outside an apartment complex in Hilly Street, Mortlake erupted in a blaze of sparks and began billowing thick black smoke.

Ausgrid power crews are current working on restoring power at Concord, and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

A second video shows firefighters struggling to get the raging fire under control.

Tony told Jim Wilson a child was almost injured in the blaze while observing it from the first floor of the apartment block.

No one is believed to have been harmed, but Tony said the same power box also resulted in a blackout earlier this year.

