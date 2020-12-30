Potential relief for struggling northern beaches businesses

Manly MP James Griffin has confirmed the state government is “exploring options” to provide support to struggling northern beaches businesses.

“(The Premier) has been absolutely fantastic in partnership with the Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and the Minister for Small Business Damien Tudehope,” he told Mark Levy.

“Between the three of them, they’ve been in touch with me and have agreed that they will be exploring options to look at what support can be available to local businesses.

“We’re working on a few ways in which we can keep them afloat.”

