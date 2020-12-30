2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Potential relief for struggling northern beaches businesses

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Potential relief for struggling northern beaches businesses

Manly MP James Griffin has confirmed the state government is “exploring options” to provide support to struggling northern beaches businesses.

“(The Premier) has been absolutely fantastic in partnership with the Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and the Minister for Small Business Damien Tudehope,” he told Mark Levy.

“Between the three of them, they’ve been in touch with me and have agreed that they will be exploring options to look at what support can be available to local businesses.

“We’re working on a few ways in which we can keep them afloat.”

Press PLAY below to hear James Griffin’s full comments 

Image: Getty Images

Mark Levy
BusinessNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873