2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Posties demand expanded investigation as..

Posties demand expanded investigation as they ‘struggle day in, day out’

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australia Post

Union officials have hit out at Australia Post saying posties are “extremely upset” with their working conditions. 

It comes after Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate was asked to stand down during an investigation of luxury watches gifted to senior executives.

Postal services union CEPU’s National Secretary Greg Rayner told Jim Wilson the revelations get “worse and worse”.

“But what’s disappointing for us, while the investigation is highlighting the financial anomalies, [there] doesn’t seem to be any scrutiny of the service performance anomalies that are affecting all of us in the community.

“I think it hasn’t gone fair enough.”

He said workers were “extremely upset” because they were working harder than ever before, under a new delivery model.

“They are out there struggling through it day in, day out, and then they turn around and see their bosses rewarded with all this stuff.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873