Port Botany CEO claims diabetes medication held up in union dispute

The CEO of the port operator at the centre of a union dispute has alleged delivery of crucial diabetes medications has been delayed by the industrial action.

The ‘go-slow’ has now been suspended, though negotiations between the Maritime Union and Patrick Terminals are not set to conclude any time soon.

Today, the union rejected a 1.5 per cent pay rise every year for four years, with no changes to current rosters, which Patrick CEO Michael Jovicic described to Jim Wilson as “frankly … really quite generous”.

When confronted with disputed reports medical supplies have been held up in the dispute, Mr Jovicic confirmed at least one shipment has been impacted, characterising the customer as “desperate” and “running out of stock”.

“I can confirm with you that earlier today, I have been contacted by a major global freight forwarder.

“I can’t disclose which pharmaceutical company is involved, but we are expediting a medical container which has diabetes medicine on there.

“We’re unloading that at 10 o’clock tonight.”

Maritime Union of Australia Sydney Assistant Branch Secretary Paul Garrett accused Mr Jovicic of being “loose with the truth” in his comments to Jim and other media organisations.

“[Wharfies are] already moving to get that box off.

“Now that ship doesn’t actually come in til 9pm tonight, so it’s not sitting on the wharf.”

Mr Garrett also claimed Mr Jovicic is spending more time in the media than at the negotiating table.

“If Michael was fair dinkum, he would’ve got in the room and attended the negotiations.”

