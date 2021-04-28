2GB
Port Arthur massacre survivor shares harrowing account

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Port Arthur massacre survivor shares harrowing account

The victims and survivors of the Port Arthur massacre are being honoured on the anniversary of the crime that horrified the nation, and the world.

Then 17-year-old Anita Bingham had only been working in a tearoom near the Broad Arrow Café for a month on April 28, 1996.

25 years on, she told Jim Wilson the pain has never faded, and the anniversary has triggered traumatic memories.

She bravely shared her harrowing account of the massacre with Drive listeners.

“My initial reaction was … ‘what’s going on’, and then I thought ‘maybe there’s a reenactment that’s taking place’.

“I was intrigued, and then I walked outside.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview (warning: content may be distressing to some listeners)

