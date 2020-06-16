Pop your beanie on for the Beanie for Brain Cancer NRL round this week!

It’s that time of year again, the Beanie for Brain Cancer Round at the NRL.

NRL legends Mark Hughes and Paul Harragon joined Ben Fordham to promote the round and talk about the incredible legacy.

Hughes, who battled a brain tumour back in 2013, said more than 600,000 beanies had been sold to date and he couldn’t wait for the round to kick off.

$18 million has been raised for brain cancer research and awareness.

“Especially this year in these trying times, we are living in a different world we weren’t sure how things were going to kick off for us, but wow, people have got right behind us,” Hughes said.

Despite this year looking a bit different with the no crowds policy still in place, Paul “Chief” Harragon said it’s hard not to get behind Hughes.

“Every year it amazes us how the game galvanises us together,” he said.

“It brings everyone together it’s a really nice feeling.”

