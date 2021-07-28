Politicians want suburbs with little COVID cases released from lockdown

Politicians are arguing suburbs with little to no COVID-19 cases should be released from lockdown.

Eight western Sydney LGAs are currently under hard lockdown, with the rest of Greater Sydney under stay-at-home orders for another month.

Member for Mackellar Jason Falinski and Member for Wentworth David Sharma told Ben Fordham areas that aren’t recording high cases should be exempt from the lockdown.

“Is it sensible to keep us locked down?” Mr Falinski asks, “Keep kids away from school, families separated, people away from work, and hurting businesses like this.”

