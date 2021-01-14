Politicians derail government proposition in feminist fight

Politicians are gearing up to fight for female representation in station names for Parramatta’s light rail.

The 16 station names currently proposed include a number of Indigenous names and even a tribute to cricket legend Richie Benaud.

Parramatta Councillor Donna Davis is heading the fight and has garnered support from Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor.

Ms Davis has proposed an ‘Elizabeth McArthur station’, which would recognise a pioneer of Australia’s fine wool industry.

“It’s really important they reflect the diversity of the community and its rich history,” said Ms Taylor.

Ms Taylor told Mark Levy she is “looking forward to having a chat” to Transport Minister Andrew Constance.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty