2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Politicians derail government proposition in..

Politicians derail government proposition in feminist fight

60 mins ago
Mark Levy
City of Parramatta CouncilFeminismNSW transportParramatta Light Rail
Article image for Politicians derail government proposition in feminist fight

Politicians are gearing up to fight for female representation in station names for Parramatta’s light rail.

The 16 station names currently proposed include a number of Indigenous names and even a tribute to cricket legend Richie Benaud.

Parramatta Councillor Donna Davis is heading the fight and has garnered support from Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor.

Ms Davis has proposed an ‘Elizabeth McArthur station’, which would recognise a pioneer of Australia’s fine wool industry.

“It’s really important they reflect the diversity of the community and its rich history,” said Ms Taylor.

Ms Taylor told Mark Levy she is “looking forward to having a chat” to Transport Minister Andrew Constance.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873