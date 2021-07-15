Politicians and the public encouraged to ‘take a breath’ amid heightened tensions

Jim Wilson has called on all Australians to rally together in the face of the next phase of the pandemic, rather than tearing each other down.

From Sydneysiders in the supermarket, to public figures in the health profession, to politicians on each side of the aisle, Jim called out the “needless barbs” being thrown by all.

“I think it’s time for us to take a breath.

“Name me one problem that’s been solved by divisiveness?”

Jim took aim at Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s failure to support the government’s pandemic response, unlike his NSW counterpart Chris Minns.

“For goodness’ sakes Albo – why don’t you start contributing to the national debate with something productive?”

