‘Political imperative’ to deploy Special Forces scruntinised amid war crime investigation

The Inspector General’s report into allegations of war crimes committed in Afghanistan by Australian soldiers will be released next week.

Australia Defence Association Executive Director Neil James told Jim Wilson the overuse and overworking of Special Forces personnel was a major part of the cultural problems expected to be identified in the report.

“The decision to do that was largely driven by a political imperative, not a military command one.

“[Governments] believe that by using the Special Forces instead of conventional forces, they’ll suffer less casualties and therefore less political blowback.”

However, in the intervening years, many of the issues to be brought to light in the report have already begun to be resolved, he said.

Image: Getty