Police warn ‘hoodlums, wannabe gangsters’ of swift crackdown on gun crime

There’s been a major crackdown on gun crime following a spike in shootings in south-west Sydney.

There have been 12 shootings in the region since August, prompting police to launch Operation Clampdown to combat gun-related crime.

54 properties have been raided with 25 people charged in connection to a string of shootings.

One man is facing shoot with intent to murder charges over an incident last month in Lakemba.

NSW Police south west region commander Peter McKenna told Jim Wilson the shootings were targeted, but police were concerned an innocent member of the community would get caught up.

“The message is out there to any of these hoodlums, wannabe gangsters or criminals who want to commit flagrant acts of violence that put the community at risk, they can expect a swift and firm response from police.”

