2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Police warn ‘hoodlums, wannabe gangsters’..

Police warn ‘hoodlums, wannabe gangsters’ of swift crackdown on gun crime

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
CrimeGunsShooting

There’s been a major crackdown on gun crime following a spike in shootings in south-west Sydney. 

There have been 12 shootings in the region since August, prompting police to launch Operation Clampdown to combat gun-related crime.

54 properties have been raided with 25 people charged in connection to a string of shootings.

One man is facing shoot with intent to murder charges over an incident last month in Lakemba.

NSW Police south west region commander Peter McKenna told Jim Wilson the shootings were targeted, but police were concerned an innocent member of the community would get caught up.

“The message is out there to any of these hoodlums, wannabe gangsters or criminals who want to commit flagrant acts of violence that put the community at risk, they can expect a swift and firm response from police.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
CrimeNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873