Police ‘very disturbed’ by Queen’s Birthday holiday death toll

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Drink drivingNSW Policeroad toll
Article image for Police ‘very disturbed’ by Queen’s Birthday holiday death toll

The deaths of six people on NSW roads over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend have acted as a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving.

NSW Police Superintendent Toby Lindsay told Jim Wilson motorists need to remember the ‘4 Ds’ of illegal driving – dangerous, distracted, drug and drink.

“Families are now without their loved ones; we’ve very disturbed that we’ve lost that many people on the roads.

“237 drivers were detected by police and taken off the road for drink driving offences, in addition to 413 random drug tests that came back positive.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
