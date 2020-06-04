Police uncover 250 tins of stolen baby formula

Police investigating the theft and distribution of baby formula have charged two women in Sydney’s south-west.

Officers seized more than 250 tins of baby formula and $40,000 in cash from a Bankstown business and a Chester Hill home.

A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old remain before the courts after they were charged last month.

Following further inquiries, detectives arrested two more women, aged 28 and 31. Both were charged with 15 counts of shoplifting and disposing of stolen property.

Police will allege the women were involved in the coordinated theft of items from retailers across Sydney.