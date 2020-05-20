2GB
Police search for stolen trailer

3 mins ago
Ray Hadley

A cattle trailer with equipment has been stolen from a Queanbeyan High School.

Anyone who has seen the trailer is being urged to contact police.

Ray Hadley
Crime
