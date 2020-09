A 13-year-old schoolgirl has been struck by a motorcyclist on the NSW mid-north coast.

CCTV vision shows the rider speeding along the footpath outside a school on Nicholson Street, South Kempsey, before colliding with the young girl.

Luckily, she sustained only minor injuries, including a laceration to one of her arms.

Anyone with information about the rider’s identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.