Man in hospital after daylight stabbing at Parramatta Station

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at Parramatta Station at around 1pm today.

Caller Robert told Deborah Knight police had closed off Platform 3 at the station.

Robert reported a “huge” number of police were attending the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene and found the person with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.

The victim has been taken to Westmead Hospital in serious condition.

