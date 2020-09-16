Police on the hunt for firebugs over multiple acts of arson
NSW Police are hunting for multiple offenders over a number of deliberately lit fires.
Fire crews were called to Depot Road at West Nowra yesterday to put out three grassfires.
Today, crews extinguished another fire on Filter Road in West Nowra.
In a separate, unrelated incident, police are appealing for information after a suspicious fire destroyed a several cars in Sydney’s south west last month.
At about 3.45am on August 22, fire crews were called to a wrecking yard at Camden Valley Way in Smeaton Grange.
Police say they are also investigating a fire in May and a robbery at the premises on August 7, which they believe could be related.
NSW Police have released images in relation to the car fires.
Image: Getty