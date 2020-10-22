2GB
Police officer stabbed with screwdriver in vehicle chase

3 hours ago
National Nine News
A police officer has been injured during a pursuit of a stolen Maserati in Sydney’s south-west today.

Officers detected a Maserati, that had been reported stolen from West Pennant Hills, travelling south along Evelyn Street, Macquarie Fields.

Police initiated a pursuit and when the vehicle reached a dead end it allegedly struck a marked police car, before the three occupants exited the car and fled the scene on foot.

A 25-year-old passenger fled into nearby bushland where he allegedly stabbed a senior constable in the hand with a screwdriver.

He was charged and refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court tomorrow.

The driver and a second passenger is yet to be found.

