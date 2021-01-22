Police officer of four decades says farewell to historic post

In a new Friday afternoon segment, Jim Wilson is highlighting the “unsung heroes that make Australia’s local communities great.

Inverell police officer Senior Constable Howard Jones has retired after 41 years of service, which included his historic role as the town’s last lock-up keeper.

“I had no idea when I started I’d be on the job for so long,” he told Jim.

The force has changed dramatically during his career, with the introduction of computers most significant he said.

“We definitely have a few more powers than we had when I first joined.”

Image: NSW Police/Supplied