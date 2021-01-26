2GB
Police officer assaulted at Sydney ‘Invasion Day’ rally

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australia DayIndigenousInvasion DayMick WillingNSW Policeprotests
Article image for Police officer assaulted at Sydney ‘Invasion Day’ rally

Up to 3000 people attended an ‘Invasion Day’ rally in the Domain in Sydney today, but the event was largely peaceful.

Five people were arrested at the protest, including one counter-protester.

The other four were arrested during a scuffle in which a female police officer was assaulted, at a secondary gathering in Hyde Park.

Police reached an agreement with organisers to allow protesters to gather for speeches and a minute’s silence in 500-person groups, before dispersing without embarking on the planned march.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing congratulated organisers for their cooperation, and told Jim Wilson attendees were largely well behaved.

He said the injured police officer is “doing okay”, and the primary rally “wasn’t hostile”.

“It’s very difficult to manage sometimes, and … given the heat, given the conditions, given the risk to disrupting traffic and flow of people around the city, it was a pretty good outcome to be perfectly honest.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

NewsNSW
